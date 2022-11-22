Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether fall while dogecoin, Polygon gain2 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2022, 08:55 AM IST
- Cryptocurrency prices continued to be under pressure on concern about the spreading fallout from the FTX crisis
The global crypto market cap today remained below the $1 trillion mark, as it over 2% lower in the last 24 hours to $820 billion, as per the data by CoinGecko, as cryptocurrency prices continued to be under pressure on concern about the spreading fallout from the FTX crisis.