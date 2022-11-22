Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether fall while dogecoin, Polygon gain

"Bitcoin dropped below $16,000 in the past 24 hours as the broader crypto market comes under intense selling pressure. The bears pulled the price below the support level suggesting the lack of demand from the bulls. If the price of BTC closes below the $16,000 level today, we could see a retest of the vital support at $15,588 and then towards $12,200. On the other hand, Ethereum continues to slide towards its support at the $1,000 level. It is a crucial level for bulls to defend, as a break below this could intensify the selling pressure. Until the uncertainty around the market settles down, we may see a sustained recovery in the crypto prices," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex.

