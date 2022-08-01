Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether fall while dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Polkadot gain2 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 07:51 AM IST
- The global cryptocurrency market cap today was almost flat in the last 24 hours at $1.14 trillion
Cryptocurrencies prices today plunged with Bitcoin trading below the $24,000 mark. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin rose more than 2% to $23,437. The global crypto market cap today was above the $1 trillion mark, even as it was almost flat in the last 24 hours at $1.14 trillion, as per CoinGecko.