Ethereum’s move from the current system of using miners to a more energy-efficient system using staked coins is nearing. The switch to this so-called proof-of-stake system is expected to take place in September. The Merge is set to take Ethereum to a system called Proof of Stake, in which staked Ether tokens will order transactions, from its current system called Proof of Work, a mechanism which uses powerful computers to order transactions.

