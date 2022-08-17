Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether fall while dogecoin, Shiba Inu surge2 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 08:15 AM IST
- The global cryptocurrency market cap today was almost flat in the last 24 hours at $1.2 trillion
Cryptocurrency prices continued to plunge with Bitcoin hovering below the $24,000 level. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading over a per cent lower at $23,988. The global crypto market cap today was above the $1 trillion mark, even as it was almost flat in the last 24 hours at $1.2 trillion, as per CoinGecko.