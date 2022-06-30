Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether fall while dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Uniswap gain2 min read . Updated: 30 Jun 2022, 08:24 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices continued to decline with the world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin falling over a per cent and was trading at $20,069. The global cryptocurrency market cap today was below the $1 trillion, and was down over 3% in the last 24 hours to $929 billion, as per CoinGecko.