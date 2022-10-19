Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether fall while dogecoin, Uniswap gain

Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether fall while dogecoin, Uniswap gain1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
- The global crypto market cap today was below the $1 trillion mark, as it was down more than a per cent in the last 24 hours at $965 billion
Cryptocurrency prices today plunged with the world's largest and most popular digital token Bitcoin trading more than a per cent lower at $19,276. After surging to an all-time high of almost $69,000 in November last year, Bitcoin's price has been trading in a narrow range of around $20,000 since June this year.
On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, also declined by more than 2% to $1,303. Meanwhile, dogecoin price today was trading marginally higher at $0.05 whereas Shiba Inu was also about 2% down to $0.000010.
“Bitcoin traded at its highest on Tuesday in the past five days as it rose to its key resistance level at $19,600. Despite the slight decrease in price today, bulls might likely continue to target the $20,000 level in the coming days. On the other hand, Ethereum traded higher in the past 24 hours. As both bulls and bears struggle to dominate the market, there might not be any sharp movements. But if bulls can overcome the pressure from bears, the next target for ETH will likely be in the $1,380 region," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex - a global crypto investment platform.
Other crypto prices' today performance were mixed as Avalanche, Binance USD, Polkadot, Cardano, Chainlink, Tether, ApeCoin, Solana, Cardano, Polygon, XRP, Terra, Stellar prices were trading with cuts over the last 24 hours, while Uniswap, Tron, Litecoin gained. The global crypto market cap today was below the $1 trillion mark, as it was down more than a per cent in the last 24 hours at $965 billion, as per CoinGecko.
Bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network is facing US federal investigations, reported Bloomberg. “The number and extent of investigations of the debtors by governmental entities is significant: Celsius is apparently subject to enforcement proceedings or investigations in at least 40 states, in addition to investigations or inquiries involving the federal government," according to a filing from lawyers for its committee of unsecured creditors.
(With inputs from agencies)
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
