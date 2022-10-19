Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether fall while dogecoin, Uniswap gain

“Bitcoin traded at its highest on Tuesday in the past five days as it rose to its key resistance level at $19,600. Despite the slight decrease in price today, bulls might likely continue to target the $20,000 level in the coming days. On the other hand, Ethereum traded higher in the past 24 hours. As both bulls and bears struggle to dominate the market, there might not be any sharp movements. But if bulls can overcome the pressure from bears, the next target for ETH will likely be in the $1,380 region," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex - a global crypto investment platform.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}