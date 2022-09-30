In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today, which is the world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency, was trading almost flat at $19,407. The global crypto market cap today remained below the $1 trillion mark, as it was flat in the last 24 hours at $985 billion, as per CoinGecko.

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, slipped nearly a per cent at $1,327. Meanwhile, dogecoin price today rose marginally to $0.06 whereas Shiba Inu fell slightly to $0.000011.

“Ethereum has not yet shown any signs of consolidation. ETH has been trading at its lowest level since the beginning of this month. The volatility in the market has increased in recent weeks, and market participants reacted to the rising inflation and fluctuations in the U.S dollar," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex- A Global Crypto Investment Platform.

Other crypto prices' today performance were mixed as Avalanche, Binance USD, Polkadot, Cardano, Chainlink, Tether, ApeCoin, Terra and Terra Luna Classic prices were trading with cuts over the last 24 hours, whereas XRP, Stellar, Tron, Polygon, Solana, Litecoin gained.

Meanwhile, the world’s largest exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuer is taking another step into cryptocurrencies with the filing of a new metaverse product, just months after launching a digital-assets fund that has so far failed to interest investors.

BlackRock Inc. is aiming to track companies that have exposure to the metaverse via the iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF, according to a Thursday filing. The fund, for which fees and a ticker weren’t yet listed, might include firms that have products or services tied to virtual platforms, social media, gaming, digital assets, augmented reality and more, reported Bloomberg. BlackRock’s metaverse ETF wouldn’t be the first as a handful of funds are already trading, including the Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF, and there are also products from Subversive and Fidelity.

(With inputs from agencies)