Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether fall while XRP, Solana gain

BlackRock Inc. is aiming to track companies that have exposure to the metaverse via the iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF, according to a Thursday filing. The fund, for which fees and a ticker weren’t yet listed, might include firms that have products or services tied to virtual platforms, social media, gaming, digital assets, augmented reality and more, reported Bloomberg. BlackRock’s metaverse ETF wouldn’t be the first as a handful of funds are already trading, including the Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF, and there are also products from Subversive and Fidelity.

