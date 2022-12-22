Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether flat while dogecoin, Uniswap gain2 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 08:48 AM IST
- The global cryptocurrency market cap today remained almost flat in the last 24 hours
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today dropped with the world's largest and most popular digital token trading almost flat with a negative bias at $16,829. The biggest token is down by three-quarters from its record high of $69,000.
