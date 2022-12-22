Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether flat while dogecoin, Uniswap gain

"Most cryptocurrencies traded in red, reacting to the US consumer confidence, which rose to an eight-month high. BTC is trading in a narrow range, trying to gain more strength to move further. BTC has bounced off the $16,815 level. At the moment, one should pay attention to the zone of $17,000 level, which may be the prerequisite for the return of the $18,000 area. On the other hand, Ethereum continued to trade above the $1,200 level. ETH has recently rebounced the support at $1,150, indicating more buying activity at that lower levels," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex, a global crypto investment platform.