On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, also surged by nearly a per cent to $1,580. Meanwhile, dogecoin price today was trading more than 9% higher at $0.12 whereas Shiba Inu was also about 6% up to $0.000012. Dogecoin has gained 100% this past week, far exceeding the advances of the world’s two largest tokens, Bitcoin and Ethereum.