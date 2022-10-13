Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether gain marginally. Check latest rates2 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 09:36 AM IST
- Cryptocurrency Bitcoin's price traded almost flat over the past 24 hours
Cryptocurrency prices today rose marginally with the world's largest and most popular digital token Bitcoin trading almost flat with a positive bias at $19,088. The global crypto market cap today was below the $1 trillion mark, even as it was almost flat in the last 24 hours at $955 billion, as per CoinGecko.