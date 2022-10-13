Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether gain marginally. Check latest rates

“Bitcoin traded flat over the past 24 hours as investors are keenly waiting for the release of next US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. BTC has been trading between $19,000 and $21,000 for weeks now. If BTC can move above the current level, we might see it rise to $20,00 soon. But if it falls below the current level, the next support would be at $18,843. The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, is one of the biggest gainers, with a rise of 0.85% over the past day. If ETH can continue to rise, bulls have an opportunity to seize the initiative to the next significant mark at $1,300," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of global crypto investment platform Mudrex.