Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether gain marginally; dogecoin rallies 11%2 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 09:16 AM IST
- Most cryptocurrencies' prices traded sideways for another consecutive day
Cryptocurrency prices today rose as the world's largest and most popular digital token Bitcoin's price today was trading almost flat with positive bias at $20,533. The crypto market’s recent sideway price actions are related to the upcoming macroeconomic events across the global markets, as per experts.