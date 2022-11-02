"Most cryptocurrencies traded sideways for another consecutive day. Bitcoin has been trading steadily above the $20,500 level in the past few days. If the BTC can maintain a consistent gains above the $20,500 level, the next resistance would be at the $21,000. If it fails to retain the gains, we might see BTC falling to the $20,000 level. The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has also been trading sideways in line with BTC. ETH has gained more than 8% in the past seven days. If ETH can break above the $1,600 level today, we might see it trade at the $1,700 level in the coming week. On the other hand, Dogecoin remained the biggest gainer on Tuesday, gaining more than 13% over the previous day. However, there are fewer chances that the coin would rise further as it has already grown a lot until now," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}