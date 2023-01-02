Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether gain marginally; dogecoin, Shiba Inu fall2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 07:50 AM IST
- The global cryptocurrency market cap today remained flat in the last 24 hours to $828 billion
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today rose with the world's largest and most popular digital token trading almost flat with a positive bias at $16,566. The global cryptocurrency market cap today remained below the $1 trillion mark, as it was flat in the last 24 hours to $828 billion, as per the data by CoinGecko.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started