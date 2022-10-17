“Bitcoin has outperformed the other altcoins as it declined by 1.87% over the past week. Neither bulls nor bears are controlling the price of BTC. In such a case, there might not be any sharp moves. BTC might trade sideways for a few days between the $19,000 and $19,200 range. Since the price is fixed above the $19,000 mark, we might see BTC testing the $20,000 zone this month. On the other hand, Ethereum was changing hands at the $1,300 level. If ETH can hold above the current level, we might see ETH reaching US$1,400 soon," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex- A Global Crypto Investment Platform.