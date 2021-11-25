“India’s latest update on prohibition of private cryptocurrencies did not go well with the Indian crypto investors. We saw some panic selling across the INR markets leading to a nose dive in the prices of major crypto tokens. Bitcoin saw a marginally correction but was still hovering over the $56K - $57K mark. The weekly timeframe for BTC trend shows the chart traversing within the ascending channel pattern with the key support at $53,000," said Siddharth Menon, COO, WazirX.