Cryptocurrency prices today were mixed with Bitcoin trading above the $39,000 mark. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency rose 0.6% to $39,704. The global crypto market’s value today gained nearly a per cent in the past 24 hours to $1.92 trillion, according to pricing from CoinGecko.

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, also gained nearly a per cent to $3,921. Meanwhile, dogecoin price today was trading more than 3% lower at $0.13 whereas Shiba Inu slipped over 2% to $0.000023.

Other digital tokens were mixed as Solana, Stellar, Polkadot, Cardano, Uniswap, Terra, XRP, Avalanche, Polygon were trading with cuts whereas Litecoin, Tron gained over the last 24 hours.

The Central African Republic declared Bitcoin an official currency, Bloomberg reported. It is only the second nation in the world to accept the cryptocurrency as legal tender. In September last year, El Salvador became the first country in the world to introduce Bitcoin as legal tender.

In another news, Robinhood Markets Inc. said users have become more cautious about their investments this year amid a challenging macro environment, weighing on its cryptocurrency-trading revenue. First-quarter crypto revenue fell 39% from a year earlier to $54 million. That missed the $56.1 million average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Topics