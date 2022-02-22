Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, Ether, other coins slump on Ukraine crisis

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Cryptocurrency prices today: The performance of other coins also tanked as Solana, XRP, Terra, Avalanche, Stellar, Cardano, Polygon, Polkadot prices were trading with cuts in the range of 5-9%
Cryptocurrency prices today plunged with Bitcoin falling below the $38,000 level. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency declined nearly 1.9% to $37,673. Bitcoin is down about 19% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far whereas, it is still over 46% far away from its record high of near $69,000 it hit in November 2021.
Bitcoin dropped to a more than two-week low as fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine prompted some analysts to predict the largest cryptocurrency could slide toward the key $30,000 level.
Bitcoin dipped below $40,000 level over the weekend and kept weakening as the Ukraine crisis deepened, undermining the argument that cryptocurrencies are a haven in times of geopolitical turmoil.
Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, also fell about 3.3% to $2,594.59. Meanwhile, Dogecoin price crashed over 6% to $0.129778 whereas Shiba Inu also plummeted about 7.2% to $0.00002457. The performance of other coins also tanked as Solana, XRP, Terra, Avalanche, Stellar, Cardano, Polygon, Polkadot prices were trading with cuts in the range of 5-12%.
The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation today remained below the $2 trillion, as per CoinGecko, as it was down over 3% at $1.77 trillion, dragged by the fall in crypto prices today.
Crypto prices have tumbled since reaching record highs in early November. The recent volatility has come amid a broader market selloff driven by investors recalibrating their portfolios to account for a more aggressive Fed, which is now expected to raise rates as many as seven times this year as it fights surging inflation.
