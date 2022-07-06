In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today slipped below the $20,000 mark. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin fell more than 2% and was trading at $19,847. The global cryptocurrency market cap today was below the $1 trillion, as it was down more than 2% in the last 24 hours to $942 billion, as per CoinGecko.

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, plunged more than 2% to $1,113. Meanwhile, dogecoin price today was trading nearly a per cent higher at $0.06 whereas Shiba Inu gained over a per cent to $0.000010.

Other crypto prices' today performance were mixed as XRP, Solana, BNB, Litecoin, Stellar, Chainlink, Tron, Uniswap, Tether slipped while Polygon, Apecoin, Avalanche, Polkadot slipped prices were trading with gains over the last 24 hours.

The crypto industry has been shaken by a series of collapses in recent months including the failure of so-called stablecoin TerraUSD, large U.S.-based lender Celsius network pausing withdrawals and Singapore-based crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital entering into liquidation.

Bitcoin, the largest and most well-known cryptocurrency, is down 58% in the first six months of 2022, its worst first half of year showing ever as digital assets have struggled since US based lender Celsius Network this month said it would suspend withdrawals.

Crypto exchange Bitstamp plans to charge a monthly “inactivity fee" for certain users, as the market downturn weighs on trading volume in the industry. The charges, at 10 euros ($10.27) per month, will apply to accounts that haven’t traded, deposited, withdrawn or staked assets for a year with a total balance of less than 200 euros, starting August 1.

In another news. Core Scientific Inc., a top crypto miner, sold the bulk of its Bitcoin holdings in June as a steep drop in digital assets squeezes finances for even the leaders of the industry.

Core Scientific sold 7,202 mined coins for $167 million last month, leading to a 79% drop in Bitcoin holdings on its balance sheet, according to the company’s monthly update. The Austin, Texas-based company now holds 1,959 coins, reported Bloomberg.

(With inputs from agencies)

