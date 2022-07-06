In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today slipped below the $20,000 mark. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin fell more than 2% and was trading at $19,847. The global cryptocurrency market cap today was below the $1 trillion, as it was down more than 2% in the last 24 hours to $942 billion, as per CoinGecko.

