In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin prices today surged above $61,000 after slipping to its lowest level in over a week on Thursday. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was trading over 5% higher at $61,797.8. Bitcoin is up more than 40% this month, and the digital token is on track for its best month since February.

Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest crypto, climbed around 11% to a record high of $4,391. The milestone follows an all-time peak for Bitcoin last week of almost $67,000, spurred by bets on increasing mainstream adoption of digital tokens.

Other cryptocurrencies like Cardano gained over 5% to $2.03 while dogecoin was up more than 25% to $0.30. Solana, XRP, Litecoin, Uniswap also rallied in the range of 7-10% over the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, Shiba Inu coin, that has been on a record rally since the past few sessions, plunged more than 20% over the last 24 hours, as per CoinGecko. he growing clamor for Robinhood Markets to add the Shiba Inu coin to its platform is helping boost the cryptocurrency to record highs. Its price is up around 145% in the last seven days.

Bitcoin has been on a historic rally, surpassing $65,000 last week, as two futures-backed US Bitcoin ETFs made their debut and attracted more than $1 billion in cash. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, or ticker BITO, accumulated more than $1 billion in assets in just days after its launch last week.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics