Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, Ether recover from lows, but still down

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Cryptocurrency prices today plunged with Bitcoin trading below the $44,000 level in what has been a volatile week for the digital tokens. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was down 3.7% at $43,577. Bitcoin is down about 6% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cryptocurrency prices today plunged with Bitcoin trading below the $44,000 level in what has been a volatile week for the digital tokens. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was down 3.7% at $43,577. Bitcoin is down about 6% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

Bitcoin is down about 35% since it peaked at almost $69,000 in November last year as risk aversion grows with the Federal Reserve and other global central banks starting to tighten financial conditions and remove pandemic-era liquidity from the system. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Bitcoin is down about 35% since it peaked at almost $69,000 in November last year as risk aversion grows with the Federal Reserve and other global central banks starting to tighten financial conditions and remove pandemic-era liquidity from the system. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, also declined 3.4% to $3,100.2. Similarly, Binance Coin dipped about 2.7% to $414. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dogecoin price was trading 2.7% lower at $0.152592 whereas Shiba Inu tanked over 1.9% to $0.00003172. The performance of other coins was also poor as Stellar, Avalanche, Cardano, Polygon, XRP, Polkadot, Solana, Terra, prices were trading lower over the last 24 hours.

The crypto market marked the third week of inflows totaling $133 million last week, according to a report from digital asset manager CoinShares. Bitcoin led all inflows, with $71 million, the largest since early December and the third straight week of inflows, with a total of $108 million. Ether posted net outflows of $8.5 million in the week ended February 4, its 9th straight week of outflows, totaling $280 million. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}