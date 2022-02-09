Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, Ether recover from lows, trade higher

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Cryptocurrency prices today evening rose marginally with Bitcoin breaking above $44,000. The world's largest and most popular digital token was last up 1.4% at $44,210.95. In the last seven days, Bitcoin rose 13.7% and is down about 7.5% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far whereas, it is still over 36% away from its record high of near $69,000 hit in November 2021.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation today is at $2.12 trillion, rising 2.7% in the last 24 hours.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation today is at $2.12 trillion, rising 2.7% in the last 24 hours.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, also gained 3.7% to $3,195. Similarly, Binance Coin rose about 0.7% to $424.

Dogecoin price increased 1.6% to $0.159855, whereas Shiba Inu surged over 3.9% to $0.00003306. The performance of other coins were also in green, recovering from lows in the morning as Stellar, Avalanche, Cardano, Polygon, Polkadot, Solana prices were trading higher over the last 24 hours.

Ether, on the other hand, posted net outflows of $8.5 million in the week ended February 4, its 9th straight week of outflows, totaling $280 million. That represents 2.2% of assets under management (AUM), according to CoinShares.

