Bitcoin, ether gain up to 6%, Solana, Avalanche, other crypto prices today also surge2 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 08:17 AM IST
- Cryptocurrency prices today: Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain, gained about 5%
Bitcoin price today rose to above $31,000 after falling back below $30,000, sliding along with equities and settling back into the middle of the narrow range where it’s been trading since mid-May. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency surged more than 6% and was trading at $31,182.