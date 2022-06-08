On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, gained about 5% to $1,830. Meanwhile, dogecoin price today was trading 3% higher at $0.08 whereas Shiba Inu also was down nearly 4% to $0.000011. The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $1.32 trillion, up about 2% in the last 24 hours.