Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether rise while Shiba Inu slips

Cryptocurrency prices today remained higher with Bitcoin trading above above the $20,000 mark. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading nearly a per cent higher at $20,397. The global crypto market cap today was back above the $1 trillion mark, as it was up about a per cent in the last 24 hours at $1.01 trillion, as per CoinGecko.

