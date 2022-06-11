The cryptocurrency market today is trending lower with Bitcoin price today plunged below $30,000 level following a brief uptick just earlier this week. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency dropped to a whopping 2.9% and was trading at $29,276.07. Notably, the digital token is down more than 35% so far this year (YTD), and is trading far below its record high of $69,000 it had hit in November last year. The total cryptocurrency trading volume in the last 24 hours is at $68.2 billion with bitcoin dominance at 44.7% and ethereum dominance is at 16.2%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}