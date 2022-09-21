Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether, Shiba Inu fall while dogecoin gains

“Bitcoin traded sideways between its support at $18,540 and the resistance at $20,415 on Tuesday. Since the current price is closer to the support price, sellers are more active in the market. If bulls can get back to the market by making a move to $20,000, we might see an upward trend. On the other hand, Ethereum trades in a similar zone to BTC. It has not still accumulated the power to make a sharp move as sellers are more powerful than buyers. ETH may likely trade sideways for a few more days," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex.

