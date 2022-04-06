Cryptocurrency prices today plunged with Bitcoin trading below the $46,000 mark. The digital token declined nearly 3% to $45,292. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency is down nearly 3% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far. It is about 30% far away from its record high of near $69,000 it had hit in November last year.

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, also tanked more than 4% to $3,348. Meanwhile, dogecoin price surged by more than 7% to $0.16 however, Shiba Inu was trading nearly 2% lower at $0.000026.

The performance of other digital tokens were mixed with Litecoin, Stellar, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, Polygon, Uniswap prices were trading with cuts over the last 24 hours, however, Terra rose over a per cent. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation was above the $2 trillion mark even as it plunged to $2.19 trillion, down more than 3% change in the last 24 hours, as per CoinGecko.

Britain has unveiled plans to regulate some cryptocurrencies as part of a broader plan to become a global hub for digital payments, coming as authorities in the U.S. and Europe are racing to draw up rules for crypto. Cryptocurrencies have exploded in popularity, leaving officials worldwide scrambling to figure out how to regulate them amid fears they could threaten financial stability and hurt consumers.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Topics