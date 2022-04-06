Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Cryptocurrency prices today plunged with Bitcoin trading below the $46,000 mark. The digital token declined nearly 3% to $45,292. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency is down nearly 3% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far. It is about 30% far away from its record high of near $69,000 it had hit in November last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, also tanked more than 4% to $3,348. Meanwhile, dogecoin price surged by more than 7% to $0.16 however, Shiba Inu was trading nearly 2% lower at $0.000026.

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, also tanked more than 4% to $3,348. Meanwhile, dogecoin price surged by more than 7% to $0.16 however, Shiba Inu was trading nearly 2% lower at $0.000026.

The performance of other digital tokens were mixed with Litecoin, Stellar, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, Polygon, Uniswap prices were trading with cuts over the last 24 hours, however, Terra rose over a per cent. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation was above the $2 trillion mark even as it plunged to $2.19 trillion, down more than 3% change in the last 24 hours, as per CoinGecko. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

