Bitcoin price today rose with the world's largest and most popular digital token trading almost flat with a positive bias at $16,728. The global cryptocurrency market cap today remained below the $1 trillion mark, as it rose slightly in the last 24 hours to $844 billion, as per the data by CoinGecko.

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, gained more than a per cent $1,229. Meanwhile, dogecoin price today was flat at $0.07 whereas Shiba Inu gained marginally at $0.000008.

“Bitcoin is attempting an upside break above the $16,800 level. If BTC can clear the $16,800 and $17,000 levels, that can instill confidence among bulls to make further moves. The volume rose a bit, indicating the strength of the bulls over the bears. On the other hand, Ethereum is trading at the $1,225 level. The price has recently tested a significant resistance level at $1,250. If ETH attempts to clear that level, the next resistance will lie at the $1,300 level," said Edul Patel CEO & Co-Founder, Mudrex.

Other crypto prices' today performance also rose slightly as Tether, Stellar, XRP, Cardano, Litecoin, Polkadot, Uniswap, Solana, ApeCoin, Chainlink, XRP, Solana, Avalance, Polygon, Tron prices were trading with gains over the last 24 hours.

Digital assets suffered mightily last year as the Federal Reserve and other major central banks around the world have raised interest rates to fight historic inflation, buffeted by everything from the Fed’s policy tightening to the implosions of the Terra/Luna ecosystem, hedge funds Three Arrows Capital and exchange FTX.

Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to criminal charges that he cheated investors in his now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange and caused billions of dollars in losses, in what prosecutors have called an "epic" fraud, reported Reuters.

He entered his plea in Manhattan federal court where he faces eight criminal counts, including wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy. The 30-year-old ex-mogul is accused of looting FTX customers' deposits to support his Alameda Research hedge fund, buy real estate and donate millions of dollars to political causes.

