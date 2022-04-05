Cryptocurrency prices today were mostly down, with Bitcoin trading close to $46,000. The world's largest cryptocurrency was last down marginally at $45,838. Bitcoin was down 4.05% in 2022 (year-to-date) so far.

It is about 33% far away from its record high of near $69,000 it had hit in November last year.

"The daily trend for BTC continues to retest the previous breakout level. The next resistance is expected at $48,600 and next support is expected at $34,200 level," said Siddharth Menon, COO of cryptocurrency exchange WazirX.

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, was down 0.5% at $3,443. Meanwhile, dogecoin price gained by nearly 8% to $0.160496 however, Shiba Inu was trading nearly 0.5% lower at $0.00002644.

“Ethereum continues to grow stronger against BTC as the trend for Bitcoin dominance index keeps falling at a slow rate. Ethereum, itself, has been on an aggressive run for the past few weeks," Menon added.

The performance of other digital tokens were mixed with Litecoin, Stellar, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, Polygon, Uniswap were trading with cuts over the last 24 hours, while Terra gained. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation was above the $2 trillion mark as it rose to $2.24 trillion, down 0.6% in the last 24 hours, as per CoinGecko.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.