Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether slip while Shiba Inu, Solana rise2 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2022, 08:12 AM IST
- The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $1.28 trillion, down nearly a per cent in the last 24 hours
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today plunged below $30,000 level sliding back into the middle of the narrow range where it’s been trading since mid-May. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency plunged 0.6% and was trading at $29,964. The digital token is down more than 35% so far this year (YTD), and is trading far below its record high of $69,000 it had hit in November last year.