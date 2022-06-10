Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether slip while Shiba Inu, Solana rise

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today plunged below $30,000 level sliding back into the middle of the narrow range where it’s been trading since mid-May. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency plunged 0.6% and was trading at $29,964. The digital token is down more than 35% so far this year (YTD), and is trading far below its record high of $69,000 it had hit in November last year.

