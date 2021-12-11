OPEN APP
Cryptocurrency prices continued to trade in red on Saturday with Bitcoin slipped 0.2% today to $48,244.79.  The world's most popular digital fell 10% in the past seven days. Similarly, other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu also plunged on Saturday, according to data by Coingecko.com

Ether price fell 0.8% to $3,985.75 whereas Dogecoin slipped over 0.2% to $0.166278 and Shiba Inu plummeted more than 0.6% to $0.000034. On the other hand, Litecoin, XRP, Uniswap, Cardano, Solana, Polygon were also trading with cuts over the last 24 hours. 

The global cryptocurrency market cap stood at $2.35 trillion on Saturday. Total cryptocurrency trading volume in the last day is at $134 billion. Bitcoin dominance is at 38.9% and Ethereum dominance is at 20.3%.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged democracies to come together to formulate global rules for emerging technologies, including cryptocurrencies. In the past also, PM Modi warned bitcoin presented a risk to younger generations as the government prepared to introduce legislation to regulate digital currencies. According to reports, Modi is expected to take a final call soon on the regulatory framework governing the use of cryptocurrencies and related products.

 

