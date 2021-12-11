Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, other cryptos plunge

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bitcoin fell 10% in the past seven days, according to data by Coingecko.com
The global cryptocurrency market cap stood at $2.35 trillion on Saturday.
Cryptocurrency prices continued to trade in red on Saturday with Bitcoin slipped 0.2% today to $48,244.79. The world's most popular digital fell 10% in the past seven days. Similarly, other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu also plunged on Saturday, according to data by Coingecko.com
Ether price fell 0.8% to $3,985.75 whereas Dogecoin slipped over 0.2% to $0.166278 and Shiba Inu plummeted more than 0.6% to $0.000034. On the other hand, Litecoin, XRP, Uniswap, Cardano, Solana, Polygon were also trading with cuts over the last 24 hours.
Total cryptocurrency trading volume in the last day is at $134 billion. Bitcoin dominance is at 38.9% and Ethereum dominance is at 20.3%.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged democracies to come together to formulate global rules for emerging technologies, including cryptocurrencies. In the past also, PM Modi warned bitcoin presented a risk to younger generations as the government prepared to introduce legislation to regulate digital currencies. According to reports, Modi is expected to take a final call soon on the regulatory framework governing the use of cryptocurrencies and related products.