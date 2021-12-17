Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, other cryptos plunge

Signs are mounting that crypto could be headed for a pronounced selloff. And the Federal Reserve’s hawkish pivot on Wednesday may just accelerate the process. One telling signal is that trading volumes for both crypto and NFTs are declining after surges. In their latest reported quarters, crypto-focused Block Inc., formerly known as Square, and Coinbase Global Inc. both reported digital currency trading revenue significantly below market expectations as transactions on their platforms slowed.

