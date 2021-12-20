Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, Ethereum gain while Dogecoin slips

The cryptocurrencies market surged by a 0.6% in the last 24 hours with the global cryptocurrency market capitalization today at $2.32 trillion, according to CoinGecko. Bitcoin was trading at $46,922.33, which is a 0.6% increase in the last 24 hours.

Additionally, the second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum surged 1.2% to $3,959.10. On the other hand, Dogecoin prices declined 0.3% to $0.170551 whereas Shiba Inu plunged 2.5% to $0.00003078. Other digital tokens such as XRP, Terra, Binance Coin, Polygon, Litecoin gained over the last 24 hours whereas Cardano, Solana, Polkadot prices slipped.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week conveyed its stance that it is in favour of complete ban on private cryptocurrencies in India, people in the know of the matter said.

The RBI board had discussed various aspects relating to central Bank digital currency and private cryptocurrencies and reviewed the current domestic and global economic situation, evolving challenges and remedial measures. Sources also said that government is not likely to bring a bill on cryptocurrency in the ongoing winter session of the Parliament.

A government source told that it was not discussed in the last cabinet meeting. The winter session of parliament is scheduled to end on December 23. A bill on cryptocurrency was among 26 new bills on the agenda of the government for the winter session.

(With inputs from agencies)

