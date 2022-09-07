Bitcoin falls below $19,000, ether, dogecoin plunge 8%, other crypto prices today also decline2 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 08:20 AM IST
- The global cryptocurrency market cap today fell below the $1 trillion mark
Bitcoin price continued to plunge and declined below the $19,000 level. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading more than 5% lower at $18,644. The global crypto market cap today fell below the $1 trillion mark, as it was down over 5% in the last 24 hours at $986 billion, as per CoinGecko.