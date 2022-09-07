“Bitcoin plunged below the $19,000 level as investors are moving away from riskier assets. This is the weakest level BTC has seen since July 13th. If the selling pressure continues this way, the next level could be US$17,500. The second largest crypto, Ethereum surged early Tuesday but fell by nearly 7% in the past 24 hours. One of the reasons for the downward trend could be because of the long US Labor Day holiday weekend, " said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex.