Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin falls 6%, ether, Shiba Inu plunge 10%2 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 07:42 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices today declined with Bitcoin trading below $21,000 level. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading more than 6% lower at $20,298. The global crypto market cap today was above the $1 trillion mark, even as it was down over 6% in the last 24 hours at $1.02 trillion, as per CoinGecko.