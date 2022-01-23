OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency /  Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin falls again, last down 4%; Ethereum down 7%
Listen to this article

After an already brutal week, Bitcoin dropped again and was last down around 4% for the day, hovering around the $35,000 level. Ethereum – the second-largest token – was down some 7% in late-afternoon US trading.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is now about half its $69,000 peak in November. It was last at $35,049, after falling as low as $34,000 and following a steep fall on Friday.

The currency has had wild price swings and has been hit as risk appetite has fallen on inflation fears and anticipation of a more aggressive pace of interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve.

Other risk assets have fallen with stocks falling on Friday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq recorded their biggest weekly percentage drops since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

Over the past seven trading days, Bitcoin has shed around 20% of its value compared with nearly 30% for Ethereum. Solana’s SOL and DeFi-play Avalanche’s AVAX token have fallen nearly 38% each.

Also, the wipeout in the memecoins has been profound-- Dogecoin is down 30% on the week while Shiba Inu is off 38%, according to CoinMarketCap.

In a research note, Edward Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas at OANDA, said bitcoin was falling as "crypto traders de-risk portfolios following the bloodbath in stocks" and in advance of next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting.

"Bitcoin remains in the danger zone and if $37,000 breaks, there is not much support until the $30,000 level," Moya wrote.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 6.7% to $2,396 on Saturday)

Meanwhile, the Joe Biden administration is preparing to release an initial government-wide strategy for digital assets as soon as next month and task federal agencies with assessing the risks and opportunities that they pose.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout