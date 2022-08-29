Bitcoin falls below $20,000, ether, dogecoin, other crypto prices today also plunge; Litecoin surges2 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 09:23 AM IST
- The global cryptocurrency market cap today fell below the $1 trillion mark
Cryptocurrency prices today plunged with Bitcoin extending its drop below $20,000 amid concern about the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike path. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading more than a per cent lower at $19,848. The global crypto market cap today fell below the $1 trillion mark, as it was down over 2% in the last 24 hours at $994 billion, as per CoinGecko.