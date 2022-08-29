“Bitcoin fell below its threshold level after staying above US$20,000 for most of the weekend. Following a few weeks of a sustained upsurge, BTC faced rejection at the $25,000 level in the past week as it formed a bearish rising wedge. If BTC’s price closes below the $19,500 level today, we could see it going even lower. On the other hand, Ethereum dropped by nearly 11% last week after the recent hawkish comments by the Fed about increasing rates. Overall, the underlying sentiment suggests a downward trend in the coming week," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, global crypto investment platform Mudrex.

