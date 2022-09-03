Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin falls below $20k, ether, dogecoin dip; Shiba Inu gains2 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2022, 08:33 AM IST
- The global cryptocurrency market cap today was flat in the last 24 hours at $1.03 trillion
Bitcoin price today fell below the $20,000 level for the seventh straight session, making it the longest stretch of days that it has dipped under that closely-watch level. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading marginally lower at $19,932. The global crypto market cap today was back above the $1 trillion mark, even as it was flat in the last 24 hours at $1.03 trillion, as per CoinGecko.