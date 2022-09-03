Crypto prices have struggled through the first half of the year as the US Federal Reserve hiked rates to combat stubbornly high inflation. Following the collapse of a major pair of tokens, some cryptocurrency lenders froze customer withdrawals, and several crypto firms have cut jobs. Bitcoin's price been glued to a tight trading range of around $19,500 to $20,700 over the past week, with the coin unable to break out above $20,000 in any meaningful way.