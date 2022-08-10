Bitcoin price slumped, erasing all of the prior session’s gains and ending a four-day winning streak as crypto investors brace for Wednesday’s US inflation data. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin was trading over 4% lower at $22,863. The global crypto market cap today was above the $1 trillion mark, even as it was down over 3% in the last 24 hours at $1.13 trillion, as per CoinGecko.

